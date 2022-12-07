The Spectacular Spider-Man

The 10th television series about Spider-Man picks up the original web-slinger's mythology at the beginning of his hero's journey, as a not so typical 16-year-old entering his junior year of high school. Having spent the summer engaging common criminals with his new-found powers, Peter Parker must conceal his secret identity and battle super-villains in the real world.
|Vanessa Marshall
|Mary Jane Watson
|Josh Keaton
|Peter Parker / Spider Man
|Joshua LeBar
|Flash Thompson
|Lacey Chabert
|Gwen Stacy
|Alanna Ubach
|Liz Allan
|James Arnold Taylor
|Harry Osborn
