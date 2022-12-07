Not Available

The Spectacular Spider-Man

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The 10th television series about Spider-Man picks up the original web-slinger's mythology at the beginning of his hero's journey, as a not so typical 16-year-old entering his junior year of high school. Having spent the summer engaging common criminals with his new-found powers, Peter Parker must conceal his secret identity and battle super-villains in the real world.

Cast

Vanessa MarshallMary Jane Watson
Josh KeatonPeter Parker / Spider Man
Joshua LeBarFlash Thompson
Lacey ChabertGwen Stacy
Alanna UbachLiz Allan
James Arnold TaylorHarry Osborn

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images