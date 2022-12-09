The Story Behind takes viewers inside some of the most successful shows in television history, sharing never-before-heard stories straight from the set and featuring exclusive interviews with the people who brought these award-winning hits to life: cast members, creators, producers and network executives. Each hourlong episode dives deep into one fan-favorite series, offering fresh insights and behind-the-scenes details on everything from the show’s initial inspiration to its status as a pop-culture icon.
