Not Available

The Street

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Zhanna Kadnikova

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Good Story Media

History of residents of one of the streets of the sleeping area of a big city. Schoolchildren and students, housewives and sellers, oligarchs and simple workers - more than 30 characters of different age and social status will meet here, each of them has its own story. There are no main and secondary heroes in the “Universe” of the Street. This is a story about all of us and our neighbors.

Cast

Павел СавинковАндрей
Евгений ШевченкоБоря
Nikita LobanovВиталя
Yury NikolaenkoСоколов
Ольга БалльАлла
Кристина АлександроваКатя

Images