History of residents of one of the streets of the sleeping area of a big city. Schoolchildren and students, housewives and sellers, oligarchs and simple workers - more than 30 characters of different age and social status will meet here, each of them has its own story. There are no main and secondary heroes in the “Universe” of the Street. This is a story about all of us and our neighbors.
|Павел Савинков
|Андрей
|Евгений Шевченко
|Боря
|Nikita Lobanov
|Виталя
|Yury Nikolaenko
|Соколов
|Ольга Балль
|Алла
|Кристина Александрова
|Катя
