Not Available

The Sun

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Linos Christodoulou

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

PEDIO PRODUCTIONS

A woman returns with her teenage son, to the beautiful, seaside town where she was born, after 18 years of absence. There she will meet the first love that marked her, but she will also be confronted with her family, the mistakes of the past and the pain of her sister's suicide.

Cast

Dora MakrygianniΑλίκη Βενεκίδη
Evgenia DimitropoulouΛήδα Βασιλείου
Antonis KaristinosΠαύλος Σαρόγλου
Nikos ArvanitisΑντώνης Βασιλείου
Eleni VaitsouΕλένη Καλογερά
Panagiotis BougiourisΑχιλλέας

View Full Cast >

Images