A woman returns with her teenage son, to the beautiful, seaside town where she was born, after 18 years of absence. There she will meet the first love that marked her, but she will also be confronted with her family, the mistakes of the past and the pain of her sister's suicide.
|Dora Makrygianni
|Αλίκη Βενεκίδη
|Evgenia Dimitropoulou
|Λήδα Βασιλείου
|Antonis Karistinos
|Παύλος Σαρόγλου
|Nikos Arvanitis
|Αντώνης Βασιλείου
|Eleni Vaitsou
|Ελένη Καλογερά
|Panagiotis Bougiouris
|Αχιλλέας
