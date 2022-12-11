Not Available

The Sunday Show is a British television entertainment programme that was broadcast live on Sunday lunchtimes on BBC Two between 1995 and 1997. Four series of the show were produced. Donna McPhail and Katie Puckrik hosted the first two series, Puckrik was replaced by Paul Tonkinson for the third series. For the fourth, Tonkinson hosted with Jenny Ross, previously the show's soap opera reviewer. The show is best remembered for giving breaks to two young comedians who went on to greater success: Paul Kaye, who appeared each week in his Dennis Pennis character, attending premieres and other events, and throwing absurd questions at the gathered celebrities; and Peter Kay who presented a regular "World of Entertainment" slot ostensibly reviewing TV and film but in practice simply a vehicle for his stand-up comedy act. Other regular contributors included Kevin Eldon in different guises, including 'Guy Boudelaire' & 'Dr Brebner', and Happy Mondays' dancer/mascot/percussionist Bez in a weekly "Science With Bez" slot.