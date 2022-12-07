Inspired by a mother's group Sara Gilbert went to after she had her baby, The Talk is a group of moms who get together to talk family issuses, current events, celebrity gossip, and personal stories. Hosted by Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Julie Chen. "Remember everytime is the right time to have The Talk."
|Julie Chen
|Herself - Co-Hostess
|Sharon Osbourne
|Herself - Host
|Sara Gilbert
|Herself - Co-Hostess
|Sheryl Underwood
|Herself - Co-Hostess
|Aisha Tyler
|Herself - Co-Hostess
View Full Cast >