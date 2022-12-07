Not Available

The Talk

    Inspired by a mother's group Sara Gilbert went to after she had her baby, The Talk is a group of moms who get together to talk family issuses, current events, celebrity gossip, and personal stories. Hosted by Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Julie Chen. "Remember everytime is the right time to have The Talk."

    Cast

    		Julie ChenHerself - Co-Hostess
    		Sharon OsbourneHerself - Host
    		Sara GilbertHerself - Co-Hostess
    		Sheryl UnderwoodHerself - Co-Hostess
    		Aisha TylerHerself - Co-Hostess

