The Tenant of Wildfell Hall

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC

Based on a little known 1848 novel by Anne Bronte, Tara Fitzgerald stars as an enigmatic young woman who moves to 19th Century Yorkshire with a young son. Distancing herself from everyone in the village and their prying questions, she remains totally aloof until a charming neighbor farmer gets her to reveal her past through his persistence. Only then does she reveal she is hiding away from a womanizing, belittling husband.

Cast

Toby StephensGilbert Markham
Tara FitzgeraldHelen Graham
Rupert GravesArthur Huntington
Sarah BadelRachel
Sean GallagherHargrave
Jonathan CakeHattersley

