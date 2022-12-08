The Tunnel

When a prominent French politician is found dead on the border between the UK and France, detectives Karl Roebuck and Elise Wassermann are sent to investigate on behalf of their respective countries. The case takes a surreal turn when a shocking discovery is made at the crime scene, forcing the French and British police into an uneasy partnership.
|Stephen Dillane
|Karl Roebuck
|Clémence Poésy
|Élise Wassermann
|Thibault de Montalembert
|Olivier Pujol
|Cédric Vieira
|Phillipe Viot
|Angel Coulby
|Laura Roebuck
|William Ash
|Boleslaw 'BB' Borowski
