The Tunnel

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kudos

When a prominent French politician is found dead on the border between the UK and France, detectives Karl Roebuck and Elise Wassermann are sent to investigate on behalf of their respective countries. The case takes a surreal turn when a shocking discovery is made at the crime scene, forcing the French and British police into an uneasy partnership.

Cast

Stephen DillaneKarl Roebuck
Clémence PoésyÉlise Wassermann
Thibault de MontalembertOlivier Pujol
Cédric VieiraPhillipe Viot
Angel CoulbyLaura Roebuck
William AshBoleslaw 'BB' Borowski

