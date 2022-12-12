The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Not Available

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. The series is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.