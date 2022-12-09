The Undoing

Grace Sachs is a successful therapist on the brink of publishing her first book with a devoted husband and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. Weeks before her book is published, a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations.
|Nicole Kidman
|Grace Fraser
|Donald Sutherland
|Franklin Reinhardt
|Noah Jupe
|Henry Fraser
|Fala Chen
|Jolene McCall
|Edgar Ramírez
|Detective Joe Mendoza
|Hugh Grant
|Jonathan Fraser
