The Unit

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Unit is a covert Special Forces team that does not exist. Their cover is the 303rd logistical studies group. They are assigned covert military operations by the President and never get credit for their actions. Their wives are also a tight group protecting their husbands. They protect their husband’s secrets and maintain their cover.

Cast

Max MartiniMack Gerhardt
Scott FoleyBob Brown
Dennis HaysbertJonas Blane
Robert PatrickTom Ryan
Audrey Marie AndersonKim Brown
Abby BrammellTiffy Gerhardt

