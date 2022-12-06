The Unit is a covert Special Forces team that does not exist. Their cover is the 303rd logistical studies group. They are assigned covert military operations by the President and never get credit for their actions. Their wives are also a tight group protecting their husbands. They protect their husband’s secrets and maintain their cover.
|Max Martini
|Mack Gerhardt
|Scott Foley
|Bob Brown
|Dennis Haysbert
|Jonas Blane
|Robert Patrick
|Tom Ryan
|Audrey Marie Anderson
|Kim Brown
|Abby Brammell
|Tiffy Gerhardt
