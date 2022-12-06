Not Available

Welcome to The United States Steel Hour guide at TV Tome. This live dramatic anthology series was a successor to the ABC radio series of the same name (radio series also known as "The Theatre Guild on the Air"). The series was aired every other week, alternating with other dramatic series, on ABC from 1953 to 1955 (Tuesday, 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.) and on CBS from 1955 to 1963 (Wednesday, 10:00 to 11:00 p.m.). It was nominated for many Emmy Awards and other awards throughout its run. Emmy Awards include: Best New Program (1954), Best Dramatic Series (1954), Best Dramatic Series (1955).