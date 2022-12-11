Not Available

The Voice Israel is the Israeli version of The Voice of Holland. It is part of the international syndication The Voice based on the reality singing competition launched in the Netherlands, created by Dutch television producer John de Mol. The show's first two season already ended, with the winner of the first season being the Canadian-born Kathleen Reiter, and the winner of the second season being Arab-Israeli Lina Makhoul. One of the important premises of the show is the quality of the singing talent. Four coaches, themselves popular performing artists, train the talents in their group and occasionally perform with them. Talents are selected in blind auditions, where the coaches cannot see, but only hear the auditioner.