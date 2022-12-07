The Voice (NL)

Not Available

The Voice of Holland (also known as TVOH) is a Dutch reality singing competition hosted by Martijn Krabbé and Wendy van Dijk. One of the important premises of the show is the quality of the singing talent. Four coaches, themselves popular performing artists, train the talents in their group and occasionally perform with them. Talents are selected in blind auditions, where the coaches cannot see, but can only hear the talents. The show's music is provided by a live band: the Edwin Evers Band.