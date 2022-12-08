Not Available

The Voice of Romania is a Romanian reality talent show that started in September 2011. It is part of the international syndication The Voice based on the reality singing competition launched in the Netherlands as The Voice of Holland, created by Dutch television producer John de Mol. The judging panel is Smiley, Horia Brenciu, Loredana Groza and Marius Moga with Pavel Bartoș presenter, Roxana Ionescu as Co-presenters and Vlad Roșca in backstage. In second season Roxana Ionescu was replaced with singer and actress Nicoleta Luciu. One of the important premises of the show is the quality of the singing talent. Four coaches, themselves popular performing artists, train the talents in their group and occasionally perform with them. Talents are selected in blind auditions, where the coaches cannot see, but only hear the auditioner.