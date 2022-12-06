Not Available

The Waltons

  • Drama
  • Family

Lorimar Productions

In the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, during the Great Depression, the Walton family makes its small income from its saw mill on Walton's Mountain. The story is told through the eyes of John Boy, who wants to be a novelist and go to college. The saga follows the family through depression and war, through growing up, school, courtship, marriage, employment, birth, aging, illness and death.

Cast

Ralph WaiteJohn Walton Sr.
Michael LearnedOlivia Walton
Richard ThomasJohn-boy Walton
Will GeerZebulon Tyler Walton (grandfather)
Ellen CorbyEster Walton
Jon WalmsleyJason Walton

