The Waltons

In the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, during the Great Depression, the Walton family makes its small income from its saw mill on Walton's Mountain. The story is told through the eyes of John Boy, who wants to be a novelist and go to college. The saga follows the family through depression and war, through growing up, school, courtship, marriage, employment, birth, aging, illness and death.
|Ralph Waite
|John Walton Sr.
|Michael Learned
|Olivia Walton
|Richard Thomas
|John-boy Walton
|Will Geer
|Zebulon Tyler Walton (grandfather)
|Ellen Corby
|Ester Walton
|Jon Walmsley
|Jason Walton
