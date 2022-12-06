Not Available

The West Wing

  • Drama

The West Wing provides a glimpse into presidential politics in the nation's capital as it tells the stories of the members of a fictional presidential administration. These interesting characters have humor and dedication that touches the heart while the politics that they discuss touch on everyday life.

Cast

Martin SheenPresident Josiah Bartlet
Allison JanneyC.J. Cregg
Richard SchiffToby Ziegler
John SpencerLeo McGarry
Bradley WhitfordJosh Lyman
Dulé HillCharlie Young

