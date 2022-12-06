The West Wing provides a glimpse into presidential politics in the nation's capital as it tells the stories of the members of a fictional presidential administration. These interesting characters have humor and dedication that touches the heart while the politics that they discuss touch on everyday life.
|Martin Sheen
|President Josiah Bartlet
|Allison Janney
|C.J. Cregg
|Richard Schiff
|Toby Ziegler
|John Spencer
|Leo McGarry
|Bradley Whitford
|Josh Lyman
|Dulé Hill
|Charlie Young
