"The Wildlife Docs" takes viewers inside the work of zoological professionals -- including veterinarians, technicians and trainers -- at Busch Gardens Tampa, as they care for thousands of exotic animals whose home is the popular tourist destination. The series showcases everything from preventive care to ground-breaking medical procedures, giving viewers the opportunity to observe what the millions of people who visit Bush Gardens each year rarely get to see. The hostess of the weekly half-hour series is actress Rachel Reenstra.