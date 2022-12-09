The Women's Football Show

Not Available

Viewers step into the shoes of women who are seemingly too tall and lofty for the average-sized world, standing at six feet six inches and above. They are faced with challenges every day - some because their extreme height makes performing seemingly mundane tasks like loading the dishwasher and getting into a car extremely difficult and others because the eyes of society are not as friendly to women of their stature. As a young lady that is a foot taller than the average female, life is anything but easy! From dating difficulties to simply going to the grocery store without stares, the stories in each episode get right to the heart of what it means to live life blessed with an extra foot or more.