Not Available

From the creative minds of the Academy Award winning Weta Workshop comes the WotWots, a stunning new television series for preschoolers. Filmed at Wellington and Auckland Zoos, this homegrown sensation follows the adventures of two adorable siblings from outer space, SpottyWot and DottyWot. These delightful creatures come to explore planet earth in their steam-powered spaceship and arrive in the middle of a zoo. This inquisitive and energetic brother and sister duo delight in discovering all the exotic animals that live at the zoo, as they scoot around on their hover-chairs. The WotWots wonder who they are and what they'll look like when they are fully grown adults. Will they look like one of the zoo animals outside? Through their escapades, the WotWots encourage children to be creative, inventive and expressive as they share their discoveries with their preschooler audience. The show is energetic, colourful and entertaining, with all adventures built on one central ingredient which defines the series - the joy of learning and discovery. In each episode the WotWots help children to celebrate and understand the diversity of the animal world. They recognise kindness and co-operation as core values, delight in learning new words and enjoy exploring their creativity through drawing.