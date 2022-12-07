TheWestbrooks

Not Available

India Westbrook (19) and her four sisters — Crystal (21), Bree (22), Morgan (25) and Brooke (27) — have taken the social media world by storm! Led by India, the baby of the family who’s become just as famous for her stunning looks as she has for her “stuck up ways,” the sisters boast a combined total of over 2 million fans online. Unfortunately, the Westbrook girls also have their fair share of haters. Most of the hate is directed at India, who’s aloof persona causes fans to both love and despise her. The sisters spend their days chronicling their lives by posting pictures throughout the day. At times, India has been known to take over 100 pictures, always with painstaking precision and perfection. It is this attention to detail that has also caught the eye of advertisers and translated to big dollars for the Westbrook daughters. India and Crystal make thousands a week promoting clothes, shoes and other brand items to their fans. Morgan uses her influence to promote music, including her own, as well as her business ventures and growing motorcycle enthusiasm. Brooke has a budding waist trainer business and Bree has become the “go to” girl for plus size fashions. If marketed right, these girls could be on the verge of a multi-million dollar fashion empire to rival the Kardashians, a family they are often compared to. But the excesses of social media popularity are not the only murky waters the ladies have to navigate. It’s their relationship with each other that has the potential to be the most explosive.