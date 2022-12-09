Not Available

Thin Ice

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Yellow Bird

In Greenland, a climate meeting for the Arctic Council is in the process of agreeing on a new and historic climate agreement that prohibits all environmentally harmful oil drilling in the area when the political advisor to Sweden's Foreign Minister Elsa suddenly disappears during a visit to a research vessel.

Cast

Alexander KarimViktor Baker
Reine BrynolfssonVille Berger
Lena EndreElsa Engrstöm
Angunnguaq LarsenEnok Lynge
Nicolas BroMartin Overgaard
Nukâka Coster-WaldauIna Lynge

View Full Cast >

Images