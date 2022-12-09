In Greenland, a climate meeting for the Arctic Council is in the process of agreeing on a new and historic climate agreement that prohibits all environmentally harmful oil drilling in the area when the political advisor to Sweden's Foreign Minister Elsa suddenly disappears during a visit to a research vessel.
|Alexander Karim
|Viktor Baker
|Reine Brynolfsson
|Ville Berger
|Lena Endre
|Elsa Engrstöm
|Angunnguaq Larsen
|Enok Lynge
|Nicolas Bro
|Martin Overgaard
|Nukâka Coster-Waldau
|Ina Lynge
