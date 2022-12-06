"This Is America, Charlie Brown" sets the familiar "Peanuts" characters into scenes of American history: on the Mayflower, at the signing of the Constitution, at Kitty Hawk with the Wright Brothers, on the NASA space station, etc. This isn't the most entertaining "Peanuts" you'll ever watch, but it's not bad as a sneaky way to teach history to kids.
|Bill Melendez
|Erin Chase
|Charlie Brown
|Frank Welker
|Squanto
|Brandon Stewart
|Linus Van Pelt
|Gregg Berger
|Miles Standish / Samoset
|Brittany Thornton
|Sally
