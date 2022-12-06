Not Available

This Is America Charlie Brown

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Evert Brown

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates

"This Is America, Charlie Brown" sets the familiar "Peanuts" characters into scenes of American history: on the Mayflower, at the signing of the Constitution, at Kitty Hawk with the Wright Brothers, on the NASA space station, etc. This isn't the most entertaining "Peanuts" you'll ever watch, but it's not bad as a sneaky way to teach history to kids.

Cast

Bill Melendez
Erin ChaseCharlie Brown
Frank WelkerSquanto
Brandon StewartLinus Van Pelt
Gregg BergerMiles Standish / Samoset
Brittany ThorntonSally

View Full Cast >

Images