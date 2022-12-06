This Old House celebrates the fusion on old world craftsmanship and modern technology. Each season features two renovation projects. Project One traditionally consists of eighteen or more so episodes and is filmed in Massachusetts. Project Two is taped in a different region of the country to highlight the variety of American architectural styles and renovation issues. ~ Also available in prime time exclusively on PBS Thursdays in the first half of The This Old House Hour at 8pm ET (check local listings).
