ThunderCats (2011)

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

After Thundera is attacked by the lizard people, Lion-O leads the ThunderCats on a quest for the Book of Omens, the one artifact that could guide them to victory. But he'll have to face villains like the ancient evil sorceror Mumm-Ra and the dangerous lizard general Slithe. Luckily, he has the Sword of Omens and its amazing powers at his disposal.

Cast

Will FriedleLion-O
Emmanuelle ChriquiCheetara
Kevin Michael RichardsonPanthro
Satomi KōrogiSnarf
Robin Atkin DownesMumm-Ra
Dee Bradley BakerSlythe

