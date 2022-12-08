ThunderCats (2011)

After Thundera is attacked by the lizard people, Lion-O leads the ThunderCats on a quest for the Book of Omens, the one artifact that could guide them to victory. But he'll have to face villains like the ancient evil sorceror Mumm-Ra and the dangerous lizard general Slithe. Luckily, he has the Sword of Omens and its amazing powers at his disposal.
|Will Friedle
|Lion-O
|Emmanuelle Chriqui
|Cheetara
|Kevin Michael Richardson
|Panthro
|Satomi Kōrogi
|Snarf
|Robin Atkin Downes
|Mumm-Ra
|Dee Bradley Baker
|Slythe
