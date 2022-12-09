Not Available

Ties That Bind

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Reel One Entertainment

"Ties that Bind" revolves around Allison McLean, a tough and experienced police detective, mother and wife in suburban Seattle. When she and her police partner must arrest her brother for aggravated assault, her world drastically changes as he's convicted and sent to prison, leaving his two teenagers teetering on the brink of foster care. Ultimately, she takes them into her home, ending up with four teenagers to raise.

Cast

Rhys Matthew BondCameron Olson
Kelli WilliamsAllison McLean
Jonathan ScarfeMatt McLean
Dion JohnstoneDevin Stewart
Mitchell KummenJeff McLean
Natasha CalisRachel McLean

