"Ties that Bind" revolves around Allison McLean, a tough and experienced police detective, mother and wife in suburban Seattle. When she and her police partner must arrest her brother for aggravated assault, her world drastically changes as he's convicted and sent to prison, leaving his two teenagers teetering on the brink of foster care. Ultimately, she takes them into her home, ending up with four teenagers to raise.
|Rhys Matthew Bond
|Cameron Olson
|Kelli Williams
|Allison McLean
|Jonathan Scarfe
|Matt McLean
|Dion Johnstone
|Devin Stewart
|Mitchell Kummen
|Jeff McLean
|Natasha Calis
|Rachel McLean
View Full Cast >