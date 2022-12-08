Till Love Do Us Lie

Not Available

Career woman KAN YIK-PO (Sheung Tin Ngor) turns housewife unwillingly with the sudden resignation of her domestic helper. Being the only breadwinner in the family and faced with a restructuring at work, her husband, SUEN KA-ON (Cheung Siu Fai), finds himself on the verge of a mid-life crisis. PO’s younger sister, KAN YIK-TAN (Joyce Tang), is a devil-may-care woman. The fact that she has recently broken up with her boyfriend does not discourage her from starting another relationship. Quite the contrary, she marries Malaysian Chinese NG LOK-YAN (Hanjin Tan), a guy she merely knows about, and takes him back to Hong Kong. Come and see how intriguing and fun living in a household with culture shock under the same roof can be!