Toate panzele sus

Not Available

The action follows the ship "Speranta" (Hope) in it's journey half way around the world, with incredible adventures of her crew-members struggling to get through to their destination. On their journey they have to face the unleashed power of nature, fierce-some pirates, deadly enemies, and many other obstacles you can't even imagine. It's a movie about the struggle that lies in every one of us to succeed were others have failed, to go where no man had gone before, one of the best action movies I've ever seen before