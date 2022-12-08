Not Available

Tokyo Ghoul

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pierrot

The suspense horror/dark fantasy story is set in Tokyo, which is haunted by mysterious "ghouls" who are devouring humans. People are gripped by the fear of these ghouls whose identities are masked in mystery. An ordinary college student named Kaneki encounters Rize, a girl who is an avid reader like him, at the café he frequents. Little does he realize that his fate will change overnight.

Cast

Sora AmamiyaTôka Kirishima (voice)
Shintarou AsanumaNishiki Nishio (voice)
Natsuki HanaeKen Kaneki (voice)
Takahiro SakuraiUta (voice)
Sumire MorohoshiFueguchi Hinami

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images