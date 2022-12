Not Available

If, like me, you’ve been missing seeing live stand-up comedy during the coronavirus pandemic (stand-up just doesn’t translate to Zoom), Crave’s series of comedy specials by Canadian comics will satisfy that itch. So far, there have been solid specials by Aisha Brown, the El-Salomons (Jess Salomon and Eman El-Husseini) and Graham Kay. But the funniest comes from Tom Henry.