In this UK premiere Sir Tony Robinson, the history presenter and former Blackadder star, tells the story of the Great War. How it started, how it changed the world and how it finished with a 100 day flourish of military brilliance, which finally put an end to four years of incompetence and slaughter. With the aid of hundreds of amazing archived 3D images of the Great War which chronicle WWI from start to finish and breathe new life into the story, Tony Robinson's World War I allows modern audiences to see the war in a completely new way. Robinson will also show how the Great War changed British people for generations to come – liberating large portions of the working class, powering the rise of the Labour party and breaking the old ties of service to the aristocracy.