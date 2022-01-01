Not Available

Topa ou Não Topa

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Topa ou Não Topa is the Brazilian version of Deal or No Deal, broadcast in Portuguese by SBT. It is hosted by Silvio Santos. There are 26 cases, containing amounts from R$ 0.50 to R$ 1,000,000. On August 25, 2010, the gameshow returned and the host is Roberto Justus but in similar set to the old version. Like most sets of Brazilian versions of US game shows, their set and graphics are a dead ringer to the American counterpart. The R$1,000,000 grand prize was won by a man named Paulo in April, 2007.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images