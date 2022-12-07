Not Available

Torchwood

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

BBC Worldwide

Captain Jack Harkness is a man from the 51st century trapped in the past who leads the last remnants of the Torchwood Institute, a top secret British agency outside the government whose job it is to investigate alien goings on in the world, act in mankind's best interest, and, if needed, be the Earth's last line of defense.

Cast

John BarrowmanJack Harkness
Eve MylesGwen Cooper
Lauren AmbroseJilly Kitzinger
Alexa HavinsEsther Drummond
Mekhi PhiferRex Matheson
Bill PullmanOswald Danes

