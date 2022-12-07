Captain Jack Harkness is a man from the 51st century trapped in the past who leads the last remnants of the Torchwood Institute, a top secret British agency outside the government whose job it is to investigate alien goings on in the world, act in mankind's best interest, and, if needed, be the Earth's last line of defense.
|John Barrowman
|Jack Harkness
|Eve Myles
|Gwen Cooper
|Lauren Ambrose
|Jilly Kitzinger
|Alexa Havins
|Esther Drummond
|Mekhi Phifer
|Rex Matheson
|Bill Pullman
|Oswald Danes
