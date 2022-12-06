Not Available

Life-long friends Carrie, Shannon and Denise grew up together. Now in their mid-twenties, the threesome work together as waitresses but wish they had more to their lives than that. Each of the girls have their own unique personality -- Carrie (Molly Ringwald) is the mediator of the group whose best friend, Curt (Ron Livingston), is pinning for; Shannon (Jenna Elfman) is the most guy crazy of the group; and Denise (Lauren Graham) is the newly married, slightly neurotic one. Together the girls make their way though life knowing no matter what, they'll always have each other.