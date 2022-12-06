Not Available

Ever sit in a friend or relative's home and wish you could strip or paint the walls, take up the floor, sew and replace fabric on the couch or chairs? Then this show is for you! Trading Spaces: Family is a design show based on the British series Changing Rooms. The shows takes two sets of neighbors, and they switch one room in each other's home. They are assigned a designer, and given a $1,000 budget... and they only have two days to completely redesign their neighbor's room. They are not allowed back in to their own rooms until the two days are up. At the end of each episode, the host sits down to talk with the designers about the room they just finished. Then, the host takes the owners into their rooms, with their eyes closed, and reveals the room to them. Will they like the design? Will they hate them? Will they get rid of the design... Or their neighbors? In Trading Spaces: Family, they add a twist. It's not just neighbors trading spaces anymore; it's families. Teams co