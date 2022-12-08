Not Available

Transparent

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Picrow

Mort gathers his three adult kids – Ali, Sarah and Joshua – for a talk about the future, but everyone is shocked to learn that it’s not a financial inheritance at stake, but rather the complex legacy of a secret life as a transgender. Everyone’s relationship – to the world, themselves, each other, through the lens of boundaries, intimacy, sex and gender – is about to change.

Cast

Gaby HoffmannAli Pfefferman
Amy LandeckerSarah Pfefferman
Jay DuplassJosh Pfefferman
Melora HardinTammy Cashman

View Full Cast >

Images

51 More Images