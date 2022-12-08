Transparent

Mort gathers his three adult kids – Ali, Sarah and Joshua – for a talk about the future, but everyone is shocked to learn that it’s not a financial inheritance at stake, but rather the complex legacy of a secret life as a transgender. Everyone’s relationship – to the world, themselves, each other, through the lens of boundaries, intimacy, sex and gender – is about to change.
|Gaby Hoffmann
|Ali Pfefferman
|Amy Landecker
|Sarah Pfefferman
|Jay Duplass
|Josh Pfefferman
|Melora Hardin
|Tammy Cashman
View Full Cast >
51 More Images