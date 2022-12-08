TROM 2.0 (The Reality of Me)

Not Available

The TROM documentary is trying to present, in a simplistic way, the world in which we, human beings, live. The world discovered so far, not some idea or personal choice. Moreover we tried to present alternative solutions to current problems and took into account the future, which promises to be more than interesting. An informative documentary, perhaps shocking and disturbing to many, depending on how you digest the information. The documentary is divided into chapters and sub-chapters due to documentary's excessive length (13 hours). Also all the parts are connected. - See more at: http://www.tromsite.com