True Blood is based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries series of novels by Charlaine Harris, detailing the co-existence of vampires and humans in Bon Temps, a fictional, small town in northwestern Louisiana. The series centers on the adventures of Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress with an otherworldly quality.
|Anna Paquin
|Sookie Stackhouse
|Stephen Moyer
|Bill Compton
|Alexander Skarsgård
|Eric Northman
|Sam Trammell
|Sam Merlotte
|Ryan Kwanten
|Jason Stackhouse
|Kristin Bauer van Straten
|Pam Ravenscroft
