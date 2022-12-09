Not Available

True North

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Encore Télévision

At 20, Donalda is the most beautiful girl in Sainte-Adèle. Young, intelligent, and dynamic, she has always been in love with Alexis, the log driver, a feisty adventurer whose life is a perpetual storm. But Seraphin is also in love with Donalda, and he will do anything to have her.

Cast

Vincent LeclercSéraphin Poudrier
Sarah-Jeanne LabrosseDonalda Laloge
Maxime Le FlaguaisAlexis Labranche
Antoine BertrandAntoine Labelle
Rémi-Pierre PaquinBidou Laloge
Michel CharetteOvide Ruisselet

