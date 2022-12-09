True North

At 20, Donalda is the most beautiful girl in Sainte-Adèle. Young, intelligent, and dynamic, she has always been in love with Alexis, the log driver, a feisty adventurer whose life is a perpetual storm. But Seraphin is also in love with Donalda, and he will do anything to have her.
|Vincent Leclerc
|Séraphin Poudrier
|Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse
|Donalda Laloge
|Maxime Le Flaguais
|Alexis Labranche
|Antoine Bertrand
|Antoine Labelle
|Rémi-Pierre Paquin
|Bidou Laloge
|Michel Charette
|Ovide Ruisselet
View Full Cast >