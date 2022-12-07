Two Months Two Millions

Not Available

With its new series "2 Months, 2 Million", G4 takes a look inside the high-stress world of high-stakes poker. Billed as a "docusoap," the series follows four professional online poker players who've given up their everyday, East Coast lives in exchange for a chance to will $2 million from online poker betting in Las Vegasa docusoap chronicling the story of four professional online poker players. These four math whizzes have given up their lives on the East Coast to move to Las Vegas, where they will share a mansion featuring a 24-hour "war room" and bet all their own money in online poker games worldwide, in an attempt to win $2 million.