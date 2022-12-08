Not Available

Two Weeks

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Choi Jung-kyu

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jang Tae San is a man who has been living a meaningless life and never thinks toward his future. He is on the run after being falsely accused of murder. Furthermore, he discovers that he has a daughter who is now suffering from leukemia. The drama spans exactly two weeks, and tells about Tae San's desperate struggles to save his daughter.

Cast

Lee Joon-giJang Tae San
Park Ha-sunSeo In Hye
Kim So-yeonPark Jae gyeong
Lee Chae-miSeo Soo Jin
Im Se-MiOh Mi-sook
Jeong In-GiYang Taek-nam

