Jang Tae San is a man who has been living a meaningless life and never thinks toward his future. He is on the run after being falsely accused of murder. Furthermore, he discovers that he has a daughter who is now suffering from leukemia. The drama spans exactly two weeks, and tells about Tae San's desperate struggles to save his daughter.
|Lee Joon-gi
|Jang Tae San
|Park Ha-sun
|Seo In Hye
|Kim So-yeon
|Park Jae gyeong
|Lee Chae-mi
|Seo Soo Jin
|Im Se-Mi
|Oh Mi-sook
|Jeong In-Gi
|Yang Taek-nam
View Full Cast >