Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong

This sexy, sleek drama takes viewers into the lives of a group of husbands, wives and friends that live and love in the same middle class neighborhood. On the surface they are true-to-life, relatable people – raising children, working jobs, finding and maintaining romance - but just below the veneer of happiness, their lives are entangled by heartbreak, deceit and lies that threaten to destroy everything.
|April Parker-Jones
|Natalie
|Aiden Turner
|Brad
|Charles Malik Whitfield
|Lushion
|Amanda Clayton
|Alex
|Edwina Findley Dickerson
|Kelly
|Eltony Williams
|Randal
