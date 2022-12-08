Not Available

Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tyler Perry Studios

This sexy, sleek drama takes viewers into the lives of a group of husbands, wives and friends that live and love in the same middle class neighborhood. On the surface they are true-to-life, relatable people – raising children, working jobs, finding and maintaining romance - but just below the veneer of happiness, their lives are entangled by heartbreak, deceit and lies that threaten to destroy everything.

Cast

April Parker-JonesNatalie
Aiden TurnerBrad
Charles Malik WhitfieldLushion
Amanda ClaytonAlex
Edwina Findley DickersonKelly
Eltony WilliamsRandal

