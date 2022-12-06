Not Available

Ulysses 31

  • Animation

Director

Bernard Deyriès

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

France 3 (FR 3)

This animated sci-fi retelling of the Greek poet Homer's epic poem, "The Odyssey", was a French-Japanese co-production originally produced in 1981, with animation from premier Japanese animation studio TMS (Tokyo Movie Shinsha). The series was originally envisaged as being 52 episodes long, but production difficulties cut back the number of episodes to 26.

Cast

Claude GiraudUlysses
Jacques EbnerNono
Amelie MorinAtila
André ValmyThoas
Annie BalestraAriane
Annie SinigaliaCalypso

View Full Cast >

Images