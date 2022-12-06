Ulysses 31

This animated sci-fi retelling of the Greek poet Homer's epic poem, "The Odyssey", was a French-Japanese co-production originally produced in 1981, with animation from premier Japanese animation studio TMS (Tokyo Movie Shinsha). The series was originally envisaged as being 52 episodes long, but production difficulties cut back the number of episodes to 26.
|Claude Giraud
|Ulysses
|Jacques Ebner
|Nono
|Amelie Morin
|Atila
|André Valmy
|Thoas
|Annie Balestra
|Ariane
|Annie Sinigalia
|Calypso
