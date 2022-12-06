Not Available

Under the Dome

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CBS Television Studios

An invisible and mysterious force field descends upon a small fictional town in the United States, trapping residents inside, cut off from the rest of civilization. The trapped townsfolk must discover the secrets and purpose of the "dome" and its origins, while coming to learn more than they ever knew about each other.

Cast

Mike VogelDale "Barbie" Barbara
Rachelle LefevreJulia Shumway
Alexander KochJunior Rennie
Eddie CahillSam Verdreaux
Colin FordJoe McAlister
Kylie BunburyEva Sinclair

Images

