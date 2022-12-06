Under the Dome

An invisible and mysterious force field descends upon a small fictional town in the United States, trapping residents inside, cut off from the rest of civilization. The trapped townsfolk must discover the secrets and purpose of the "dome" and its origins, while coming to learn more than they ever knew about each other.
|Mike Vogel
|Dale "Barbie" Barbara
|Rachelle Lefevre
|Julia Shumway
|Alexander Koch
|Junior Rennie
|Eddie Cahill
|Sam Verdreaux
|Colin Ford
|Joe McAlister
|Kylie Bunbury
|Eva Sinclair
View Full Cast >
41 More Images