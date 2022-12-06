Not Available

Unforgettable

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sony Pictures Television

Former Syracuse, New York, police detective Carrie Wells has hyperthymesia, a rare medical condition that gives her the ability to visually remember everything. She reluctantly joins the New York City Police Department's Queens homicide unit after her former boyfriend and partner asks for help with solving a case. The move allows her to try to find out the one thing she has been unable to remember, which is what happened the day her sister was murdered.

Cast

Poppy MontgomeryCarrie Wells
Dylan WalshAl Burns
Kathy NajimyCaptain Sandra Russo
E.J. BonillaDenny Padilla
La La AnthonyDelina Michaels
Britt LowerTanya Sitkowsky

Images

