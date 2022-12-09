Unforgotten

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar star as detectives investigating a ‘cold’ murder case of 39 years ago. When the bones of a young man are found beneath the footings of a demolished house, an investigation begins that will unravel the lives of four people who have been waiting for this moment for nearly forty years, as they discover that the past can’t, and won’t, stay buried forever.
|Nicola Walker
|DCI Cassie Stuart
|Sanjeev Bhaskar
|DS Sunil 'Sunny' Khan
|Lewis Reeves
|DC Jake Collier
|Peter Egan
|Martin
|Carolina Main
|DC Fran Lingley
|Jordan Long
|DS Murray Boulting
