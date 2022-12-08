Not Available

Unit 9

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Aetios Productions

Marie Lamontagne, a widowed mother of two in her forties, confesses to a murder she didn't commit to protect her daughter. Thrust into brutally unfamiliar and hostile surroundings, she first learns survival, then confronts the biggest challenge of her life: bonding with her fellow inmates and helping them take back control of their lives.

Cast

Ève LandryJeanne Biron
Salomé CorboCaroline Laplante
Debbie Lynch-WhiteNancy Prévost
Guylaine TremblayMarie Lamontagne
Céline BonnierSuzanne Beauchemin
Catherine Proulx-LemayMichèle Paquette

View Full Cast >

Images