Marie Lamontagne, a widowed mother of two in her forties, confesses to a murder she didn't commit to protect her daughter. Thrust into brutally unfamiliar and hostile surroundings, she first learns survival, then confronts the biggest challenge of her life: bonding with her fellow inmates and helping them take back control of their lives.
|Ève Landry
|Jeanne Biron
|Salomé Corbo
|Caroline Laplante
|Debbie Lynch-White
|Nancy Prévost
|Guylaine Tremblay
|Marie Lamontagne
|Céline Bonnier
|Suzanne Beauchemin
|Catherine Proulx-Lemay
|Michèle Paquette
