UnREAL

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Studio

Wieden+Kennedy Entertainment

Producer Rachel Goldberg returns to Everlasting, a popular dating show, after a breakdown. With a reputation to rebuild and executive producer Quinn King breathing down her neck, Rachel must pull out all the stops in what she does best: manipulating the contestants to create the outrageous drama that viewers expect.

Cast

Shiri ApplebyRachel Goldberg
Constance ZimmerQuinn King
Craig BierkoChet Wilton
Jeffrey Bowyer-ChapmanJay
François ArnaudTommy Castelli

