Producer Rachel Goldberg returns to Everlasting, a popular dating show, after a breakdown. With a reputation to rebuild and executive producer Quinn King breathing down her neck, Rachel must pull out all the stops in what she does best: manipulating the contestants to create the outrageous drama that viewers expect.
|Shiri Appleby
|Rachel Goldberg
|Constance Zimmer
|Quinn King
|Craig Bierko
|Chet Wilton
|Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman
|Jay
|François Arnaud
|Tommy Castelli
