Untracked is about exploring exotic and wild locations around the globe in search of epic waves. Journey with the some of the world’s best surfers as they venture further into the unknown while immersing themselves in the culture and lifestyle of the locations. Untracked takes you to the coolest places on the planet and delivers a never-before-seen look at these athletes. The locations visited include Caroline Islands, Hawaii, Mexico, Norway’s Lofoten Islands, and South Africa. Starring: Brian Conley, Ola Eleogram, Peter Hayes, Andy Irons, Mikala Jones, Clint Kimmins, Raoni Monteiro, Jamie O’Brien, Darren O'Rafferty, Kieren Perrow, Tony Ray, Pancho Sullivan, Ian Walsh, Benji Weatherley, and many more.