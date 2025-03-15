Not Available

Eighteen-year-old Dokrak decides to take a gap year to find herself after finishing high school. She has a part-time job at a coworking space coffee shop, Cuf & Co. It's here that she crosses paths with twenty-two-year-old dentistry student Pam who 's a regular at the café to hit the books. As she gets to know Pam, Dokrak develops a crush. When her brother, however, meets Pam, he falls for her at first sight. Kawi turns to Dokrak, asking her to play matchmaker. Because she loves him and wants to see him happy, Dokrak begins coaching him. As time goes on, however, she finds herself unable to ignore her growing feelings for Pam. Before she knows it, she's fully in love and Pam is Kawi's girlfriend.